Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Reunion Bash: Allu Arjun looks dapper in formals as he makes a stylish entry; See pics

Allu Arjun made a stylish entrance at the reunion bash of his previous outing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: January 11, 2021 09:06 pm
The cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had a reunion bash on Monday and the film’s lead actor Stylish star Allu Arjun looked dapper in formal wear.

 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

