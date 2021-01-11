Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Reunion Bash: Allu Arjun looks dapper in formals as he makes a stylish entry; See pics

Allu Arjun made a stylish entrance at the reunion bash of his previous outing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo had a reunion bash on Monday and the film’s lead actor Stylish star Allu Arjun looked dapper in formal wear.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×