Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Song Butta Bomma: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde’s track sung by Armaan Malik is mesmerising

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde have released a new lyrical track, Butta Bomma. The song has been sung by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik and it's beautiful. The catchy lyrics, music are quite addictive and is clearly set to become another chartbuster track from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry, Butta Bomma song has music by Thaman S. This is for the second time Armaan Malik has sung for Allu Arjun starrer.

Armaan had also lent his voice for the soothing track "Beautiful Love" from Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also features , Nivetha Pethuraj, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaram, Sushanth, Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Check out Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Song Butta Bomma here:

Talking about the film, Pooja Hegde plays Allu Arjun's boss in Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. Pooja during of the interviews revealed that romantic scenes with Allu Arjun will be ones to watch out for. The stunner in an interview to TOI said, "The romantic scenes involving Bunny and I will be the ones to watch out for. They'll be quirky yet super fun to watch. It has the Trivikram stamp all over it, so you can expect lots of entertainment.”

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is set to release on January 12, 2020 and is hitting the screens a day after Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

