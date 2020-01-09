Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Allu Arjun on JNU Violence: I was disturbed by it

Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, during an interview, opened up on JNU Violence and anti CAA protests. Read on to know more.

Allu Arjun, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, recently during a media interaction, he opened up on JNU violence which took place on Sunday, January 5. He said, “I was disturbed by the violence and hoped that there will be a beautiful solution to the issue." He added how he really wishes peace for everybody. When asked about anti-CAA protests that have been happening across the country, the actor refused to take a stand and said, "I will be very honest. I like what recently said. Primarily we are entertainers. We do have a voice, we do have the strength to talk about issues. But we have to be very careful in what we talk because we have an impact.

For the unversed, recently Bollywood actress showed support to JNU students, however, the internet got divided with some going against the actress for her stand while others applauded for her courage and for showing support to the students. Many other Bollywood celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and vehemently condemned the incident. Many even participated in a protest which was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Speaking of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the same is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is all set to release on 12th January, on the eve of Sankranthi. The movie is produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation. It will lock horns with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

