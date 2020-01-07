Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo trailer: Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde starrer promises a fun filled ride

The trailer of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas sees Allu Arjun's character having shades of comedy, romance and action.

The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The trailer of the film, helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas sees Allu Arjun's character having shades of comedy, romance and action. The trailer sees the lead actor of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo riding with a pumpkin in his hands and standing in a desert with a funny hat on his head. There are enough scenes that will tickle your funny bones in the film. The fans and audience members have waited long enough for the film’s trailer and now they are very excited about the film.

The trailer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has left the film audience curious about what more will the film offer to them when it hits the big screen. The film will hit the theatres on January 12. The film will also feature actor Murali Sharma in a key role. The Trivikram Srinivas film will also feature talented actress and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar in crucial roles. The makers have arranged for a grand musical concert of the film and the cast and crew of the film was in attendance. The south megastar Allu Arjun walked in looking very handsome and dapper.

Tabu was seen in a black saree. The newly released trailer of the south drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sees some sizzling chemistry between, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The south star is seen playing a middle-class man and then, transforms into a suave look. The film is expected to be a complete family entertainer. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

Check out the trailer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo:

