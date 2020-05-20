Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Why the film can be a perfect debut for Allu Arjun in Bollywood

The critical acclaim and box office success that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has brought to the Telugu industry, Bollywood won’t be able to resist by its charm and soon there might be an official announcement of its remake in Bollywood.

South celebs have gradually started opening up to Bollywood. The interest of the audiences in cinema and the business market has slowly managed to broaden the horizon for all. Fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun are keen to know when will they will make their respective debut in Bollywood. There might be hardly any interviews or fan interactions where these celebs could have managed to escape this question. Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to mint a massive sum at the box office. The critical acclaim and box office success that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has brought to the Telugu industry, Bollywood won’t be able to resist by its charm and soon there might be an official announcement of its remake in Bollywood. There are many films of his which are dubbed in Hindi and managed to get him the desired attention. However, Allu Arjun's debut in the Hindi film industry is eagerly awaited. This film can be a perfect vehicle for Allu Arjun to make his debut in Bollywood.

And here’s why we think that:

Family drama genre: Bollywood films that are entertaining family masala films accomplish maximum numbers at the ticket window. There will be no path-breaking tale that needs to be established here.

Dance: The Stylish Star is what everyone calls Allu Arjun in the Telugu film industry and he has earned the title. His dance moves are flawless and effortless. He can surely give many Bollywood actors a run for their money

Entertainment: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is made in Telugu and also released in Malayalam but it has an audience across the regions due to the entertainment quotient it brings with it. Comedy and romance are not loud. It’s also a story where characters are real and can connect and stay with the audience for a long time.

Action: The fight sequences are a treat to all action lovers. It will surely remind you of films that have raw action. The action scenes are surely crowd-pleasing.

Dialogues: The Dialogues are impactful and definitely not overdramatic. At times, even in this masala film, those words are thought-provoking. Bollywood actors are already part of the film. , Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma are part of this film.

Love story: Allu Arjun’s fans love him for being a lover boy on screen. This film also has a love angle. His chemistry with Pooja Hegde stands out. Allu Arjun is the soul of the film. He is vulnerable as a son who constantly looks for validation from his father and at the same time one believes that the next moment, he will beat the 'gundas.' It has a predictable story but all necessary ingredients in it which makes it a relevant event today.

Many might also believe that south actors are underappreciated in Bollywood, but let’s leave that for another debate. Today with a booming reach of social media, south stars are as popular as Bollywood actors. These superstars have an unbeatable connection with their fans and they have always seen nurturing their love over the years.

