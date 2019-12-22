Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma Song Teaser: Armaan Malik sings for Allu Arjun Starrer for the 2nd time

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have dropped a teaser of the new song titled 'Butta Bomma'. The song has been sung by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik.

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde have geared up for the promotions of the film. The much-anticipated film is all set to release on January 12, 2020. After an interesting first teaser to songs, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer have dropped a teaser of the new song titled 'Butta Bomma'. The song has been sung by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik. Yes, this happens to be his second song for an Allu Arjun starrer.

Earlier, Armaan lent his voice for the soothing track "Beautiful Love" from the film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Sung by Armaan Malik, the music has been composed by Thaman S. Sharing the teaser with his fans on Twitter, Armaan Malik wrote, "Here is the teaser of my new song #ButtaBomma! My second song with my favourite Telugu actor @AlluArjun. Watch out for the full track releasing on 24th December." Allu Arjun also took to social media and shared the teaser of the song. Check out the posts below.

The teaser was expected to be out on December 18 but due to technical problem, the makers of the film had to delay the release. The production house Haarika & Hassine Creations had tweeted, “Due to unforeseen technical issues, we are unable to release #ButtaBommaSongTeaser today. We apologise for the delay and will announce the next date soon.”



View this post on Instagram ButtaBomma Song on the way ... from #alavaikunthapurramuloo #ButtaBomma A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:45pm PST

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is making the right noise since its inception. It remains to see if the film manages to impress the audience as it is clashing with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

