Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Butta Bomma Video Song: Allu Arjun wins hearts with his crazy dance moves

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released Butta Bomma video song. The sizzling chemistry between Allu Arjun and Pooja is infectious in it.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is all set to hit the screens on January 12, 2020. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. A grand musical night was hosted recently in Hyderabad and was attended by the entire cast and crew sans Pooja Hegde. Thousands of fans gathered at the event only to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released Butta Bomma video song. The sizzling chemistry between Allu Arjun and Pooja is infectious. Moreover, Allu Arjun's graceful dance moves are winning the hearts.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, "#ButtaBomma . Thank you for such a lovely song @MusicThaman. Thank you my brother @ArmaanMalik22 for ur soulful voice and @ramjowrites for the poetic lyrics , #PSVinod garu for the lovely visuals & Jani master for the sweet compositions." The song has been sung by popular Bollywood singer, Armaan Malik and this happens to be his second song for an Allu Arjun starrer. Armaan had lent his voice for the soothing track "Beautiful Love" from the film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Sharing his excitement for the film, Bunny had earlier tweeted, "Alavaikunthapurramuloo releasing on this JAN 12th 2020 . A warm family entertainer with beautiful musicals . Waiting to touch your hearts soon ... #alavaikunthapurramuloo."

#ButtaBomma . Thank you for such a lovely song @MusicThaman . Thank you my brother @ArmaanMalik22 for ur soulful voice and @ramjowrites for the poetic lyrics , #PSVinod garu for the lovely visuals & Jani master for the sweet compositions . https://t.co/JT46kMy3aQ . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 8, 2020

Alavaikunthapurramuloo releasing on this JAN 12th 2020 . A warm family entertainer with beautiful musicals . Waiting to touch your hearts soon ... #alavaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/4CuztZHBbx — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 4, 2020

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is clashing with Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Credits :YouTube

Read More