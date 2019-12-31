Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Samajavaragamana: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's song is a visual feast

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released a new Samajavaragamana video song. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the song is a perfect visual treat for the music lovers. Sung by Sid Sriram and music by Thaman S, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Samajavaragamana song is winning hearts.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun is one of the much-anticipated films. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. While we are looking forward to know what's in the stores for us, the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have released a new Samajavaragamana video song and it has taken social media by storm. Featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the song is a perfect visual treat for the music lovers. Allu Arjun and Pooja's sizzling chemistry amid the exotic location is the highlight. Sung by Sid Sriram and music by Thaman S, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Samajavaragamana song is winning hearts.

Samajavaragamana lyrical song had already set a record of 100 million views on YouTube. Pooja Hegde, during an interview, revealed that romantic scenes with Allu Arjun in the film will be one of the highlights. The stunner in an interview to TOI said, "The romantic scenes involving Bunny and I will be the ones to watch out for. They'll be quirky yet super fun to watch. It has the Trivikram stamp all over it, so you can expect lots of entertainment." Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Produced under the banners of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Meanwhile, a grand musical night of Ala Vaikunthapurrammuloo will take place on January 6th at Police Ground. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Interestingly, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is clashing with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Credits :YouTube

