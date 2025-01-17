Alangu OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Gunanidhi, Kaali Venkat starrer action thriller
The South Indian action thriller Alangu made waves in theaters as a rare bilingual movie, with dialogues spoken in both Malayalam and Tamil. After its theatrical release towards the end of December 2024, the movie has finally locked its OTT release date.
When and Where to Watch Alangu
After much anticipation, Alangu is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starting January 17, the film can be watched on the platform. The official announcement was shared by the director SP Shakthivel himself on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
He wrote, "#Alangu now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN. A tale of loyalty, courage, and adventure!"
Official trailer and Plot of Alangu
Alangu portrays a cinematic representation of real-life incidents that occurred along the borders of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The film highlights the various conflicts that erupted between Malayali political groups and Tamil tribal youths due to pressing circumstances.
Interestingly, the title Alangu also refers to a specific dog breed associated with the Chola emperor Rajaraja’s Great War dogs, adding a historical layer to the narrative.
While the movie received an average response from audiences upon its release, some viewers pointed out historical inaccuracies. Nevertheless, the film has been praised for its unique performances and novel storytelling approach.
Cast and Crew of Alangu
Alangu is written and directed by SP Shakthivel and produced under the Sakthi Film Factory banner. The musical score is composed by Ajesh. The film stars Gunanidhi, Kaali Venkat, Chemban Vinod, Appani Sarath, Regin Rose, Sreerekha, and more.
