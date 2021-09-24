Alanti Sitralu Movie Review: A prosaic drama that could have been a rollercoaster but isn't

Title: Alanti Sitralu

Cast: Shwetta Parashar, Prawin Yendamuri, Yash Puri, Tanvi Akaanksha, Ajay Kathurvar

Director: Supreeth C Krishna

Rating: 2/5

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Right at the outset, 'Alanti Sitralu' says, 'If you find yourself in a wrong story, just leave'. The line suggests that the story of the film, which is currently streaming on ZEE5, is not only going to be a roller-coaster emotional ride but also one where distraught characters are the norm rather than an exception. As the story progresses, we are taken aback by the fact that the slow-paced narration struggles to hide the apparent deficiencies. At one point, the proceedings cease to move you because of the oddly one-note performances and dialogues that are found lacking in emotional heft.

Raag (Yash Puri) is a 23-year-old guitar player whose attraction towards Pallavi (Shwetta Parashar), a prostitute, was supposed to feel sublime. Their conversations are tedious for the few times they bump into each other in very odd ways. Writer-director Supreeth C Krishna fails to make their unorthodox relationship seem poetic, especially because the dialogues are so sanitized that they seem utterly affected.

Dilip (Prawin Yendamuri), a petty thug, is a single father who is trying to turn a new leaf by abandoning his old ways. His relationship with Pallavi was supposed to feel spiritual. And his equations with his lonely kid daughter were expected to be a whiff of fresh air. Dilip's scenes with Guna (Dayanand Reddy) and other characters are as snail-paced as they can get. Were they meant to give a neo-noir feel or something? The lighting, the visuals make an attempt at looking distinct but the track comes across as a lifeless cliche after a point.

Yamini (Tanvi Akaanksha), who hails from an orthodox family, is in love with Yash (Ajay Kathurvar), a frustrated, anxious kick-boxer from a semi-broken family. To this extent, he is in the same zone as another character, who also comes from a semi-broken family. His track, also involving a coach (played by Ravi Varma), is reduced to a non-stop stream of motivational quotes about victory, glory, respect, and whatnot. The only plus is that the Yamini-Yash love story has a fine arc where a key character surprises with his moral choice.

The characterizations are pleasant to begin with, but as the film progresses they lack an immersive quality (with the exception of Tanvi, who comes across as a proper Telugu girl with an infectious free-spirited attitude). The performances are inconsistent. It doesn't help that Ajay looks like a less-polished version of Akhil Akkineni who didn't happen to be a nepo kid. Prawin comes across as a body double of Naveen Chandra, while Yash Puri speaks like a Varun Sandesh and looks like Nithiin from 'LIE' at times. These may seem to be irrelevant complaints, but when you are telling a human drama, your actors shouldn't come across as other stars.

Santhu Omkar's music is able, especially with the montage songs adding some zing to the emotional flavour of the scenes. For a small film, Karthik Sai Kumar's cinematography is effective.

Also Read: Aakashavaani Movie Review: Excellent premise marred by an ordinary second half