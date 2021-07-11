Ali Fazal comments on Kamal Haasan's Vikram poster; Says 'I am packing my bags and leaving'

The first look poster of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram screams power and it has taken social media by storm.

The makers of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram dropped the first look poster yesterday, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The first look poster screams power and it has taken social media by storm. Moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Only valour should wear the crown" I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram."

A lot of celebs from the Indian film industry are stunned by Vikram's first look. Actor Ali Fazal also took to Instagram story and commented on Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's intense look. He wrote, "After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke laundon. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha.., which roughly translates to, "After the release of this poster, we, north Indian actors are done. I am packing my bags and leaving. It was fun while it lasted."

Take a look:

“Only valour should wear the crown “

I dare again to render before you the best of our talents.

Like before, grant us victory!!

Vikram ....விக்ரம்#Arambichitom @RKFI@Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/SqEmjcnInS — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 10, 2021 Vikram is helmed by Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Stunt choreographer duo AnbAriv, also known as Anbumani and Arivumani or Anbu and Arivu, has also been roped in for Vikram.

Sharing about working on Kamala Haasan's much-anticipated movie Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj, makeup artist Seema recently revealed to us, "Well I have to share this when I got a call for this shoot I had no clue on what we were shooting for, I packed my bags for a next morning flight while I was filming in another city for a Bollywood film . when I met the director of Vikram in Chennai he gave me a short description on the film & I had to take a call on the look that needs to be created well, of course, this wouldn't be successful without Mr Kamal Haasan sir's inputs."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan's makeup artist Seema opens up on Vikram movie, actor's personal style and more

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×