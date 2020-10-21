Ali Reza shares a PHOTO of Nagarjuna Akkineni from the sets of upcoming film Wild Dog

Ali Reza shared a photo of Nagarjuna Akkineni from the sets of Wild Dog. The lead actor features in an intense look from his action thriller.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Ali Reza shared a picture of Nagarjuna Akkineni from the sets of Wild Dog. The lead actor of Nagarjuna Akkineni is in his character look, and it looks intense. The film has been one of the most talked about projects from the southern film industry. The latest news reports state how the southern megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni joined the team of Wild Dog in Manali. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

The southern star also made headlines recently when the news reports stated that there was a fire incident at the actor's Annapurna Studios. The actor took to his Twitter handle to say, "There are some articles in the media that there has been a major fire At Annapurna Studios this morning… Not to worry this is WRONG NEWS and everything is absolutely fine." The actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also featured in the film Manmadhudu 2. This film also featured the sultry siren, Rakul Preet Singh.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen. The news reports further state that the superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will star in the upcoming Bollywood flick, Brahmastra. This film features and starrer in the lead. Amitabh Bachchan will also star in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

