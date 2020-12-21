Ali Reza shares selfie with Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Sohel; Says 'Dropping out was wise decision according to him'

Ali Reza took to Instagram and shared a long note congratulating Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abhijeet. He also congratulated the finalist, Sohel.

Abhijeet won Bigg Boss Telugu 4 title while Akhil became the runner of the season. It was a grand finale and also witnessed a few ex-contestants from the previous seasons as the guests. Ali Reza was among a few ex-contestants who graced the grand Bigg Boss Telugu finale. Ali took to Instagram and shared a long note wishing congratulations to Bigg Boss Telugu winner Abhijeet. He also congratulated the finalist of the season, Sohel for the wonderful journey ahead.

Ali Reza wrote, "Sohel may not be the trophy winner but this is only the beginning of a wonderful journey ahead., not just for him but for all of them. Dropping out was a wise decision according to him and we must respect that. May all his dreams come true! I was so overwhelmed by Chiranjeevi garu's kind gesture towards Sohel and Mehaboob (megastar for a reason). Special thanks to him and Nag sir without whom the show is just incomplete."

In the other post, he shared a selfie with Sohel and wrote, "Welcome Back Champion."

Ali Reza made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with film Mukhbiir and entered the Telugu industry in 2010. He was part of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and was one of the finalists of the season.

Meanwhile, Sohel penned a heartfelt note to Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi for all the love and support. He wrote, "Thank you so much @chiranjeevikonidela gaaru and family for all the love. I'm blessed to share the stage with you and to eat your home biryani. Thank you @nagarjuna garu with out you nothing would have been possible. You both are an inspiration for this generation. We follow your foot steps. Thank you is a small word . I'm greatful for the love you gave me and for giving me strength to lead further."

