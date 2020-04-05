Alia Bhatt is fangirling over Prabhas; Says 'I like him a lot'

Like many others, Alia Bhatt is also a huge fan of Baahubali star Prabhas. During a recent interview, Alia confessed she like Prabhas a lot and is her favourite star.

Bollywood actress is all set to make her Telugu debut alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and Alia Bhatt fans can't keep calm to see her setting foot in the South Indian film industry. While her Telugu debut is yet to release, little does anyone know she is already a huge fan of South Cinema. Like many others, she is also a huge fan of Baahubali star Prabhas. During a recent interview, Alia confessed she is a huge fan of Prabhas.

She said “I like Prabhas a lot. His performance and screen presence in Baahubali series is awesome”. She further added, “I became his die-hard fan after watching Baahubali.” Well, we are not surprised with Alia's choice as the whole nation is a huge fan of Baahubali star for his down to earth nature and zero-attitude. He is a man of few words and has earned an immense fan following not on in Indian but worldwide. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will join the sets of the Rajamouli directorial after lockdown ends.

RRR also stars in supporting role. Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will play the role of Komaram Bheem. The first look of the film was released recently and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Besides Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Thor famed actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody also play important roles in the film.

RRR, the period drama will release on January 8, 2021. How excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comment section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Latestly

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More