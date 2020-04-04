Alia Bhatt to join the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in June? Find out

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in a key role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, will reportedly join the sets of the film in June.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role, has been making headlines for a while now. While confusions were surrounding the role if Bollywood star the film, now a new report claims that the actor’s dates have been bulk booked by the director. If everything goes according to the plan, she will join the sets in June provided the COVID 19 situation settles down, says a news report in The Times Of India.

The film was in limelight last week after the makers released the film’s motion poster along with glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first looks. RRR team is currently working from home to record the dialogues. Madhan Karky, who is writing the Tamil lyrics for the film, took to his Twitter space and posted a photo of their recording sessions. Along with the photo, he also applauded Jr NTR for his brilliant dialogue delivery.

Recently, it was reported that the film has Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo. Other than Jr NTR and Ram charan, RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore.

