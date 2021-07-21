Alia Bhatt joins RRR sets; Gives a sneak peek into her morning shoot schedule as she gets ready

The multilingual film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest films in the upcoming season because of the star-studded cast from different lingual industries. One among them is Bollywood actress who would be making her debut in Telugu cinema. As the RRR team resumed the shooting post lockdown, Alia Bhatt has finally joined the sets today in Hyderabad. The actress took to her Instagram and announced that she has joined the sets of her ‘dream team’ RRR in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, July 20, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to reveal to her fans that she is finally jetting off to Hyderabad to resume shooting for the film. This morning, the actress gave a sneak peek into her vanity van as she gets ready for the morning schedule of RRR. This movie will mark her debut in South industry and she will be playing the role of Sita. Sharing the video, the Dear Zindagi actress wrote, "Rise and Shine." Take a look here:

With the making video- Roar of RRR released recently, the makers of RRR have hit the bull’s eye in generating a massive buzz for the film. As the shooting is proceeding at brisk phase, the makers also revealed that the shooting is in its final stages and the film will release in theatres on October 13.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram also popularly known as RRR is a fictional retelling of the Indian Freedom activists Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. , Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody and Ray Stevenson would be essaying pivotal supporting roles in the film. M.M. Keeravani is composing the music while DVV Entertainments is producing the movie.