Alia Bhatt meets Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara and surprises her with gifts; See adorable PHOTOS

Yesterday, the makers of RRR shared photos of Alia Bhatt from the sets of the film and she was seen along with director SS Rajamouli.
Yesterday, the makers of RRR shared some candid photos of Alia Bhatt with director SS Rajamouli. Sharing the photos, it was revealed that the beautiful actress has arrived in Hyderabad to join the sets of RRR. Today, photos of Alia Bhatt along with Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara have surfaced online where she can be seen surprising the little star with some gifts. Photos of them both having a fun time with each other have now gone viral.

Meanwhile, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, is being shot at a brisk pace. The makers shared photos of Alia Bhatt with SS Rajamouli and wrote, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie”. A couple of days back, photos of Alia Bhatt from Hyderabad airport surfaced online, and it was speculated that she will join the sets of RRR soon.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Inside Photos: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun pose together for selfies at Niharika Konidela’s Sangeet night

Directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the male leads, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the female lead. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. It is expected that more photos of Alia will surface online from the sets of the most awaited flick.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Ohhh woow

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Be careful of these people dear .Reminds me of Meenakshi Seshadri who did 1 2 films with Chiranjeevi and then was discarded like hot potatoes when they did not do well .