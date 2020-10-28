Alia Bhatt to reach RRR set in Hyderabad next week, major scene with Ram Charan & Jr NTR on the cards

According to a latest report, Alia Bhatt is all set to reach the sets of RRR in Hyderabad next week and prep for a major scene. Read on to know more details.

is one busy bee ever since shooting restrictions were lifted across the country and filming resumed. While she started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the next film on hand is SS Rajamouli's mega project RRR. The shooting for the same already commenced last month, but the Bollywood beauty will be joining the team next week. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Alia is all set to reach the sets of RRR in Hyderabad next week.

A source told the portal, "Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project in March. Come the first week of November, she will shoot a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan."

Yes, you heard that right. The actress will be shooting for a crucial scene with the South actors. The source added that earlier this particular scene was supposed to be shot in Pune but the pandemic forced makers to change the plans. "The sequence sees the character of Bheem who had coined the slogan 'Jal, jangal, zameen', thus asserting that people who live in the forest should have a right to its natural resources having an ideological clash with Sitarama Raju and Alia's character. The scene was to be shot at a bungalow in Pune, but the plan has been changed post the pandemic.," the source revealed.

While Alia plays the role of Sita in the period drama, Jr NTR will feature as Bheem and Ram Charan essays the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju. As revealed earlier, Alia is also learning Telugu as she is keen on dubbing her own lines and has already got herself a tutor.

