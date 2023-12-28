Alia Bhatt recalls moment when Ram Charan showed care and made her feel comfortable on RRR sets

Ram Charan is currently one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. He has made a name for himself primarily in the Telugu film industry and has achieved global recognition with his blockbuster movie RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and is directed by SS Rajamouli.

In an interview with Forbes India, his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt talked about the experience of working with Ram Charan during the promotion of the film. She said “The places we’d be in were chaotic, especially for girls. But Ram was constantly checking where I was, and whether I was fine… he was extremely caring and made me feel comfortable.”

She further added, “I can proudly say that he’s a friend today, and someone I look up to as an actor and person.”

In the same article, it was also mentioned about how Alia Bhatt felt about Ram Charan during the shoot of RRR. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “He’s extremely kind, has warm eyes and a big heart, and that’s what comes across on screen. He’s committed to the moment on sets. He takes in information and direction silently and delivers without making a big hoo-ha about it.”

She further added, “There are a lot of layers that an actor can bring with silence, without doing much. There were several tough scenes, with layers, in RRR which I saw him portray with a lot of dignity, and at the same time, he made them engaging, and entertaining and had the audience hooked. It’s not easy to do that.”

Alia Bhatt’s Workfront

This year, Alia Bhatt made her appearance in the Hindi movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Karan Johar, was written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. It tells the story of a couple with contrasting backgrounds who decide to live with each other's families for three months before tying the knot.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani boasted an impressive cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and many others. This film marked the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia, following their successful venture in Gully Boy back in 2019. It received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Looking ahead, Alia Bhatt is set to take on the lead role in the action-packed film Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, known for his work in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself, this movie is highly anticipated.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan's most recent appearance was in the 2022 film RRR. Currently, he is wrapping up his project with S Shankar called Game Changer. The story for the film was initially written by Karthik Subbaraj, the director of Jigarthanda, and later transformed into a complete screenplay by Shankar himself.

Game Changer is said to be a thrilling political action movie, where Charan is expected to portray the character of an IAS officer. Dil Raju is producing the film, which features a talented ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Nassar, and many others. The music for the film is composed by S Thaman, and there are rumors that it will hit theaters in September 2024

