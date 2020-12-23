Alia Bhatt reveals she worked on RRR dialogues for 18 months; Opens up on experience with Jr NTR, Ram Charan

In a recent chat, Alia Bhatt revealed that shooting for her first Telugu film RRR with SS Rajamouli was a completely different experience. Read on to know more.

Just a few days ago, made her way to Hyderabad to begin shooting for SS Rajamouli's mega project RRR. The actress, who essays the role of Sita in the film, will be starring alongside south stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The actress shot for RRR in Hyderabad recently for a week and returned to the city immediately after.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Alia revealed that shooting for her first Telugu film was a completely different experience. For the unversed, RRR will be releasing in five languages. Opening up on her experience of filming with her co-stars, Alia said, "Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know."

She added that since the stakes were higher she was rehearsing on her dialogues for almost 18 months. "I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej,” the actress revealed.

Earlier reports had stated that Alia was Telugu with the help of a tutor as she was keen on dubbing her own lines. Apart from RRR, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra in her kitty.

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt hilariously revealed her guy must be 'lean, mean & accha wala machine'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×