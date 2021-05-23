Alia Bhatt teams up again with Ram Charan for a big project after RRR?

Reports suggest Ram Charan recommended Alia Bhatt for his next big project with Indian 2 director Shankar. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Bollywood actress is set to make her Telugu debut opposite Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's upcoming Pan-India project, RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film is scheduled to release this year in October. Even before the release of her first South film, reportedly Alia Bhatt is in the news for another Pan-India project. Reportedly, she might be seen opposite Ram Charan again in Shankar's next. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Reports suggest Ram Charan recommended Alia Bhatt for his next big project with Indian 2 director Shankar. Well, there is a strong buzz about this Ram Charan starrer. Now only time will tell if Alia has bagged another Pan-India project. Acclaimed filmmaker Shankar and Ram Charan's film is likely to be shot in 3D. The multi starrer is backed by popular Telugu producer Dil Raju and will simultaneously be shot in five languages.

In a recent statement, Dil Raju had said, "I am extremely happy and elated to collaborate with India’s finest actor- Ram Charan and director Shankar Shanmugam. We are bringing this movie to PAN India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses."

Talking about RRR, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the role of Sita. Sharing the first look poster of the actress from the film, Ram Charan had mentioned Sita as "She adds meaning to Ramaraju's mission! Meet my #Sita, a woman of strong will and resolve."

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×