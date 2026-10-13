Alias Rukmini: Aafiya Sayed makes South debut with Nithiin starrer rom com by Nani after Prem Keetanu

Nithiin is set to star in the romantic comedy-drama Alias Rukmini, presented by Nani under the banner of Unanimous Productions. The makers have now officially announced Prem Keetanu actress Aafiya Sayed as the film’s co-lead, marking her debut in Telugu cinema.

Alias Rukmini: Aafiya Sayed marks Telugu debut in Nithiin starrer rom-com

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Taking to social media, the team unveiled a picture of Aafiya Sayed as Rukmini. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Love of Krishna’s life. Unfiltered, unapologetic and utterly original..!! That is who our Rukmini is.”

Here’s the video:

Aafiya Sayed recently made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also features Aparshakti Khurana, Nikhil Vijay, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

The makers of Alias Rukmini had earlier unveiled the film’s title glimpse in August, offering audiences a glimpse into its quirky premise. The video begins with a conversation between Nani and director Murali, who explains that the story revolves around Krishna. As the visuals unfold, Nithiin is seen sleeping in a chair.

Nani then notices that the books appear to have been written by someone named Rukmini. When he questions the director, Nithiin wakes up and reveals that Rukmini is his wife. The exchange ends with Nani appreciating the story and asking when the team can begin shooting.

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The makers have also announced that Alias Rukmini will arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026.

Nani and Nithiin’s work front

Nithiin was last seen in the lead role in the survival action drama Thammudu. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film featured Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, and others in key roles. However, it received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Nani recently appeared on the big screen with The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the period action drama follows an underprivileged protagonist who rises against all odds to protect his community from tyrannical forces. The film also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Natural Star will appear in Blood Romeo, a stylish action comedy directed by OG fame Sujeeth. The actor has also confirmed that he has a romantic film in the pipeline, which is speculated to be with 96 director Prem Kumar.

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