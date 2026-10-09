Alias Rukmini Release Date: Nithiin starrer rom com by Nani to hit big screens on December 4, 2026

Nithiin is set to star in the romantic comedy-drama Alias Rukmini, which will be presented by Nani under the banner of Unanimous Productions. The makers have now confirmed the film’s release date with a new poster featuring the Jayam actor.

Alias Rukmini Release Date

Taking to social media, Nani unveiled a new look from the film, confirming December 4, 2026, as its release date. The official note read, “Probably the most beautiful Telugu film of the year. Proudly presenting you, Alias Rukmini.”

Here’s the post:

The makers had earlier released the title glimpse in August, introducing audiences to the film’s quirky premise. The video begins with a conversation between Nani and director Murali, who tells him that the story revolves around Krishna. As the visuals unfold, Nithiin is seen sleeping in a chair.

Nani then notices that the books appear to have been written by someone named Rukmini. When he questions the director, Nithiin wakes up and reveals that Rukmini is his wife. The exchange ends with Nani appreciating the story and asking when the team can begin shooting.

According to reports, the film’s shooting and post-production were wrapped up quickly. Rumours suggest that Prem Keetanu actress Aafiya Syed is playing the romantic female lead opposite Nithiin. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the casting.

Nani and Nithiin’s work front

Nithiin was last seen in a lead role in the survival action drama Thammudu. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film featured Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, and others in key roles. However, it received mixed-to-negative reviews and proved to be an underwhelming venture at the box office.

Meanwhile, Nani recently appeared on the big screen with The Paradise . Directed by Srikanth Odela, the period action drama follows an underprivileged protagonist who must rise against all odds to protect his community from tyrannical forces.

Apart from the Natural Star, the film features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghav Juyal, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Nani will star in the stylish action comedy Blood Romeo, directed by OG fame Sujeeth. The actor has also confirmed that he has a romantic film lined up, adding another interesting project to his upcoming slate.

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