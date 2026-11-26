Alias Rukmini, starring Nithiin and Aafiya Sayed in the lead roles, is slated to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth, the romantic drama explores an unusual love story involving a writer, blending romance with emotional vulnerability.

Alias Rukmini Trailer Review

In a three-minute-long trailer, Alias Rukmini introduces the story of Krishna, a stenographer who writes books on se*ual awareness under the pseudonym Rukmini. Ashamed of his passion, he keeps his writing career a secret from everyone except his close family.

However, as he begins exploring matchmaking prospects, his unusual profession becomes an obstacle to his marriage.

Watch the trailer:

The story takes a romantic turn when Krishna finally finds someone who seemingly understands and accepts him. However, with his writing profession gradually spilling into his personal life, the question remains: Will Krishna and his wife be able to lead a happy married life? The trailer offers a glimpse into this emotional conflict.

In contrast to his previous films, Nithiin takes on a more nuanced and grounded character, exploring vulnerability through his emotions. Moving away from his usual screen persona, the actor delivers an engaging and emotionally layered portrayal of Krishna.

Meanwhile, Prem Keetanu fame Aafiya Sayed , who makes her Telugu cinema debut with the film, appears in a more stern and intense role.

The makers of Alias Rukmini first unveiled the film's title glimpse in August, offering audiences a sneak peek into its quirky premise. The video begins with a conversation between Nani and director Murali, who explains that the story revolves around a character named Krishna. As the visuals unfold, Nithiin is seen sleeping on a chair.

Nani then notices that the books appear to have been written by someone named Rukmini. When he questions the director about it, Nithiin wakes up and reveals that Rukmini is his wife. The exchange ends with Nani appreciating the story and asking when the team can begin shooting.

The makers have also released two songs from the film so far: Ruku Ruku Rukumini and Pichhi Premalo.

Nithiin’s work front

Nithiin was last seen in the lead role in the survival action drama Thammudu. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film featured Laya, Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, and others in pivotal roles. However, it received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan reflects on himself while comparing with Salman Khan, says ‘Don’t think I am enough’