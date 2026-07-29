All about Atlee’s Rs 38 crore sea-facing Mumbai abode: From high-class security, private elevator to panoramic views

Blockbuster filmmaker Atlee is making major moves both on-screen and off-screen. Following the massive pan-India success of Jawan and ahead of his highly anticipated action-fantasy extravaganza Raaka starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the director has reportedly expanded his real estate portfolio with a lavish Rs 38 crore sea-facing apartment in the elite neighbourhood of Bandra.

Atlee buys Rs 38 crore home in Mumbai

Atlee has delivered some of the box office breaking movies in his career, be it Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or his directorial debut film Raja Rani. After taking over the South, Atlee has now made an impact in Bollywood. Hence, buying a plush house with extraordinary amenities was a must have.

Nestled in one of Bandra’s most coveted high-rise residential towers, Atlee’s reported new sanctuary offers sweeping, unhindered views of the Arabian Sea. Known as the preferred area for Bollywood royalty, Bandra places the filmmaker in prime company, placing him in close proximity to top industry peers like actress Pooja Hegde, who also owns a luxurious 4,000-square-foot property nearby.

According to reports by Filmibeat and ETimes, the estimated value of his brand-new home in Mumbai is approximately Rs 38 crore. Created as a family-centric haven for Atlee, his wife Priya, and their children, the house includes world-class luxury features.

Reportedly, amenities like state-of-the-art security, private elevator access, and panoramic deck balconies facing the ocean makes it one of the luxurious properties owned by any filmmaker.

After dominating Tamil cinema with string-of-hit blockbusters alongside Thalapathy Vijay with Their, Mersal and Bigil, and directing Shah Rukh Khan in the global hit Jawan, Atlee now splits his creative operations between Chennai and Mumbai.

On the work front, currently he is focussing in bringing the audience the mas entertainer Raaka. Starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film includes music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

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