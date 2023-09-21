‘All I feel is…’: Krithi Shetty shares heartfelt note and unseen PICS on her birthday

One of the most in-demand actresses in South Indian cinema right now has to be Krithi Shetty. She is celebrating her 20th birthday today, September 21. She made her debut just two years ago but has already emerged as a leading actress in Telugu cinema. On her birthday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a post. In a heartfelt note, Krithi Shetty expressed gratitude for all of her achievements so far.

Krithi Shetty shares a birthday post on her Instagram handle

In her note, Krithi wrote, “#birthday post As I complete another year on earth…..all I feel is gratitude…..I’m grateful for all I have,all I’ve made for myself, all that has been given to me…..the happiness, the love, the hate, the joy and the pain…..that’s what made me who I am today….and most grateful to my biggest motivation….my greatest inspiration….my family thanks to all of you…who have supported me through every step of way.”

Krithi Shetty’s debut film Uppena won the Best Telugu Film honor at the 69th National Film Awards. It is a great achievement for the budding actress that her very first film went on to receive a National Award. Krithi had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in which she expressed her happiness at Uppena winning the coveted prize. "I'm thankful for all of it... The highs and the lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything… It’s made me who I am today! My first film receiving a national award feels like a pure blessing. HUGE thank you and congratulations to my #uppena team," said Krithi Shetty.

Krithi Shetty on the work front

Krithi Shetty first forayed into the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Now that she has already established a name for herself in Telugu cinema, the actress is on her way to gaining a similar fandom in other languages as well. Krithi has Ajayante Randam Moshanam coming up in Malayalam, which will see her getting paired opposite Tovino Thomas for the very first time. Not just in Malayalam, Krithi has an anticipated film coming up in Tamil as well. The actress will be one of the three female protagonists in Jayam Ravi’s Genie, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

ALSO READ: Mammootty's Kannur Squad to release on THIS date; Gets U/A certificate