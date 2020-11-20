  1. Home
All Things Positive: Rashmika Mandanna's cute moment with her doggo; Raashi Khanna shares a beautiful photo

Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute reel as she enjoyed her morning by playing with her dog Sunny.
Rashmika Mandanna, Raashi Khanna photos
Starting your day on a positive note is always what you plan to do. And what one could ask for anything more than when your favourite celebrities treat you with beautiful and positive posts in the morning. Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute reel as she enjoyed her morning by playing with her pet dog, Sunny. The stunner shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Sunny is me with all of you..saying-*Give me attention.. give me attention..*" 

Raashi Khanna, on the other hand, treated her fans with a beautiful picture. The stunner shared a photo of herself enjoying her peaceful time amidst nature. The actress also captioned a thoughtful and positive quote by The forty rules of love, Elif Shafak. She quoted, "The universe is one being. Everyone is connected with an invisible web of stories. Whether we are aware of it or not, we are all in silent conversation. Do no harm and practise compassion. And do not talk behind anyone’s back, not even a seemingly innocent remark. The words that come out of your mouth, do not vanish but are stored in space and they will come back to us in due time. One man’s pain will hurt us all and one man’s joy will make us all smile." 

Yesterday, Rashmika also shared a b&w picture of herself and we just can't stop staring at how beautiful she looks in it. The actress also penned a lovely note about '#SelfLove. 

