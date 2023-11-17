All those times when Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hinted at secretly dating each other

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devrakonda have been in the headlines for quite some time now. The pair who have been working together since their 2018 film Geetha Govindham have apparently been dating for a while now and haven’t exactly been as secretive about it as they seem.

The rumored couple have been spotted enjoying each other’s company at various places, even though sharing the pictures without each other in it, the pair have managed to keep everyone on their toes about their apparent relationship.

Here are all the times when Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hinted at dating

Apart from the fact that both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posted a picture together with director Parasuram on the anniversary of Geetha Govindham's release, numerous times the couple were spotted being together at the same place, especially having the same background or surroundings in their pictures.

A couple of months ago, a fan page dedicated to both Vijay and Rashmika spotted both of them being at the same venue. The picture which was taken from Vijay Deverakonda’s home had a similar background to the one where Rashmika was also seen.

Other than that, Rashmika and Vijay also shared a picture of them on separate occasions in Turkey which was during the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film Kushi. The pictures shared on their individual accounts did not have any confirmation of being together but surely featured them both at the exact same locations.

Much more recently, Rashmika and Vijay had apparently celebrated Dusshera and Diwali together at the same place as well. Despite not appearing together in photos, back in October Rashmika had a tilak on her forehead as she was leaving for Mumbai which speculated was because of the pooja that had happened at Vijay’s residence.

Later on, they were also spotted by many celebrating Diwali together at Vijay’s residence, comparing the background of the pictures posted by them.

Now, another picture of Rashmika Mandanna taking a rest day from work was shared by her. Though it may seem like nothing to be noticed, Rashmika’s picture featured a rather similar cabinet behind her which has again sparked speculations by many people. These certain hints and secrecy have led people to believe that both of them are secretly living together and are hiding their apparent relationship without an official announcement.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana which had Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading role. The film was opened to mixed to negative reviews.

Advertisement

Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda is hitting the big screens again next year on Sankranti with his film Family Star. The film which is a family entertainer is directed by Parasuram and has Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Rashmika Mandanna is also gearing up for her next film in Hindi with Ranbir Kapoor. The film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to hit the theaters on December 1st, 2023. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Tripti Dimiri, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna unveils the importance of recovery; shares PHOTOS