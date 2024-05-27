All We Imagine as Light director Payal Kapadia hails Malayalam films; says ‘there is immense amount of range…’

The Indo-French film, All We Imagine as Light, helmed by Payal Kapadia recently made history at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was awarded the esteemed Grand Prix, which is the second-most prestigious award after the Palme d’Or.

The film features two extremely talented Malayalam actresses, Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in the lead roles, who were showered with praise for their performance. Speaking at a press conference following their win, director Payal Kapadia showered praise on Malayalam cinema, and the film audience in Kerala.

Payal Kapadia says there are a large variety of films coming from Kerala

Talking at the press conference, the director hailed Malayalam cinema. She mentioned that there are a large variety of films being made in the industry, which are appreciated by fans as well. Furthermore, she also highlighted that even art house films get a commercial distribution in the state, which is not the case with other industries in the country. Payal Kapadia said:

“Especially the films from Kerala, like maybe y’all can speak about it, there is immense amount of range of films that are being made. And even art-house films, they get distribution, which doesn’t happen in the rest of the country. So, I think the audience in Kerala is really open to watching different kinds of films, because they are part of really large variety of films”

About All We Imagine as Light

Following the documentary film A Night of Knowing Nothing which came out in 2021, All We Imagine as Light is the second feature film by Payal Kapadia. The film became the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the Cannes Film Festival, after the 1994 Malayalam film Swaham, helmed by Shaji N Karun.

All We Imagine as Light boasts an extremely talented cast including Azees Nedumangad, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Anand Samy and more, apart from the two lead actresses. The film revolves around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai who are set on a road-trip to a beach town to escape their troubled relationships.

Topshe has composed the music for the film, while Ranabir Das and Clement Pinteaux take care of the cinematography and editing departments respectively.

Celebrities congratulate Payal Kapadia and team

After their historic win at the Cannes Film Festival, several celebrities including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Shruti Haasan and many more took to social media to extend their congratulations to Payal Kapadia and the team behind All We Imagine as Light.

