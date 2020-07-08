  1. Home
Allari Naresh REVEALS his upcoming film Naandhi will be a gut wrenching narration of police brutality

The makers are 10 days away from wrapping up Naandhi. But since it requires about 100 crew members, they are waiting for the pandemic situation to be contained.
Allari Naresh REVEALS his upcoming film Naandhi will be a gut wrenching narration of police brutality
At a time when the whole nation went speechless after the recent custodial death of Jayaraj and Fennix from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, it looks like filmmaker Vijay Kanakamedala is doing his bid to spread awareness about police brutality. His upcoming from with Allari Naresh Naandhi will be a narration of how brutal these incidences could be. Talking about the film, to The Times Of India, actor Allari Naresh revealed that the film will be a cut-throat narration of police brutality.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I play the role of an innocent person who is framed for a cold-blooded crime. The film will showcase how my character gets tortured in prison and how he finds a way out of it. It’s going to be raw and impactful.” He added that the makers are just 10 days away from finishing the shooting. But since it requires about 100 crew members, they are waiting for the pandemic situation to be contained.

Talking about the film, the director stated that he wants the film to create reform. He added that he wants people to feel a sense of anger and rage towards police brutality. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film on the birthday of Allari Naresh. As soon as it surfaced online, it took the internet by storm with fans and followers sharing it across all social media platforms. This film marks Vijay Kanakamedala’s debut. In the teaser, Allari Naresh looks convincing as an undertrial prisoner.

