Allari Naresh's next titled 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'; Poster hints toward a story on forest dwellers

Allari Naresh will be seen as the protagonist in the upcoming drama being helmed by AR Mohan. The makers have now revealed the title of this forthcoming project. This latest venture has been named Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam.

The titled poster also needs a special mention. The captivating caricature has a group of families, possibly forest dwellers, standing in front of a river in a deep jungle. Both the title and poster hints towards a strong subject for Allari Naresh’s next.

Being produced by Hasya tor’Movies and Zee Studios, the flick will have Anandhi as the leading lady. Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra have also been roped in to play prominent roles in the film. Abburi Ravi is the writer and Sricharan Pakala is the music director for Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam. Raam Reddy is cranking the lens, while Chota K Prasad is editing the movie.

Brahma Kadali is part of the team as the production designer and the stuns for the movie will be choreographed by Venkat R.

In the meantime, Allari Naresh will also play the lead in Sateesh Mallampati’s directorial comedy-drama, Sabhaku Namaskaram. Mahesh Koneru is backing this upcoming project under the banner of East Coast. The first look of Sabhaku Namaskaram was released on the actor’s birthday last year. The picture raised the curiously among the fans and now they are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this comedy ride in cinema halls. But, the final release date for the movie has not been declared by the makers.

