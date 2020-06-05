AllLivesMatter: Tamannaah Bhatia pens a powerful note; Says 'We must unlearn and learn to be human again'

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a powerful note on her social media accounts that sends a message of how 'All Lives Matter.'

Many Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian celebrities recently took to social media and showed solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The social media platforms were filled with full of black squares, hashtagged #BlackoutTuesday as they protested following the brutal death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th. South Indian celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Trisha Krishnan among others also shared black squares on their social media with hashtag #BlackoutTuesday. Well, now Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a powerful note on her social media accounts that sends a message of how 'All Lives Matter.'

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with a powerful note that read: Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law.We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld." Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs like , , Kareena Kapoor and others have backed the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram post below:

Also Read: World Environment Day: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia spread awareness & urge fans to create healthy ecosystem

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia, who was seen in Chiranjeevi's last film, Sye Raa, has a couple of projects in the pipeline. The stunner has Seetimaarr opposite Gopichand, a sports drama.

She will also be seen in Hindi film Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddique. The film is helmed by Nawaz's brother, Nawab Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, the actress is enjoying her time amid lockdown. From sharing workout videos to cooking at home, Tamannaah Bhatia is making the most of self-quarantined period.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×