All's not well between Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya? Actress REACTS on dropping her surname from Twitter

Samantha Akkineni recently removed her surname from Twitter and Instagram accounts and changed it with just 'S'. Soon, speculations started that all's not well between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Finally, the actress has now reacted to it. The actress in a recent interview said she responds to the rumours only when she will feel like.

Reacting to dropping her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media accounts, Samantha in an interview with Film Companion, said, "See, even with The Family Man, the trolls and now even with this, I don't react to them... That's how I have always been...I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend of doing."

She further continued, "like everyone wanted me to react on The Family Man 2 issue. They were like say something and there were 65,000 tweets hammering and I was like no, I will speak when I feel like saying something and I will not be bulldozed into saying something."

While Sam did not reveal exactly why she changed her social media name, the stunner expressed she is extremely happy for Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Samantha was asked if she gave any advice to Chay on how to navigate with Bollywood, Sam laughed and reacted saying, "Me and advice? Do I know how to navigate with Bollywood? (laughs)...No, I'm not giving anybody any advice but myself. But I think that you know, he had a blast and he's in complete awe of Aamir ( ) and how can anyone not be involved. So, I'm extremely happy for him and his experience."

Also Read: Fashion Face Off: Samantha Akkineni or Shilpa Shetty Kundra; Who aced a Sukriti and Aakriti sharara better?