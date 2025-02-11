Allu Aravind BREAKS SILENCE on rumors of mocking Ram Charan after Game Changer failure: 'He is like my son'

Allu Arjun's father and producer, Allu Aravind, faced backlash after he seemingly took a dig at his nephew Ram Charan's Game Changer following its debacle at the box office. His remarks sparked criticism and trolling as they upset the Mega family fans. Recently, Allu Aravind addressed these claims during a press conference held in Hyderabad.

He spoke about the controversy without being prompted and clarified that his remarks to producer Dil Raju at the Thandel pre-release event were not intentional. The producer explained that he was only referring to how Dil Raju experienced both profit and loss within a short time. Addressing the backlash, Allu Aravind acknowledged the trolling but insisted that his words had no hidden meaning.

"That day, when I addressed Dil Raju, I only meant that he saw loss and gain within a week. I was trolled so much for it," he said.

During the press conference, Allu Aravind further stressed that his bond with Ram Charan is strong and urged everyone to move past the issue. He described the Game Changer actor as a son to him and pointed out that he is Ram Charan's only maternal uncle. He admitted that bringing up the topic was a mistake. After that, he refused to answer any more questions on the matter.

"He is like my son... he is my only menalludu; I am his only mavayya. Our relationship is excellent, so please leave it alone. I understand now that I should not have brought it up at all," Allu Aravind said.

For those wondering what happened initially, at the Thandel event Allu Aravind made a lighthearted comment about Dil Raju. He pointed out that the latter had faced both success and failure within a short period. Using gestures, he indicated that one of his films struggled while another performed well.

These comments did not sit well with Ram Charan's fans, and they quickly took to their social media handles to address the issue. However, with Allu Aravind coming forward, the matter seems to have been resolved.