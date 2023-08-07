Allu Aravind makes remarks on Rajasekhar-Jeevitha as he reacts to Chiranjeevi Blood Bank defamation case

Producer Allu Aravind has finally reacted to the defamation case of Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. The producer attended the pre-release event of Bholaa Shankar and took a dig at Rajasekhar, and Jeevitha as they were found guilty. A few days, the verdict was announced that the Tollywood coupe Rajasekhar, and Jeevitha who made allegations against Aravind, have been sentenced to one year of jail.

Allu Aravind expressed his love for the megastar at the Bholaa Shankar pre-release event and also spoke about the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank defamation case. He took the opportunity to share his side of Rajasekhar and Jeevitha's issue.

The producer was quoted saying, "I have come here to wish those who are part of this film. There is no point in wishing all the best to Chiranjeevi for this film and wanting Bhola Shankar to become another hit film in his career. He is a megastar and while you (addressing fans) have grown up watching his films, I grew up making his films. I need not prove my love and affection for Chiranjeevi because, some twelve years ago, when a couple alleged his social work, I fought for this and didn't let it go until they were sentenced to jail."

About Chiranjeevi Blood Bank defamation case

For the unversed, in 2011, Rajasekhar and Jeevitha alleged that Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, which is run by Chiranjeevi, had irregularities and the blood is being sold in the black market by Allu Aravind. And the producer filed a case against the couple for defaming Chiranjeevi and his social responsibility. Last month, after 12 years of the case in the court, the verdict was announced favorable to Allu Arjun's father. However, the veteran couple obtained bail and paid a penalty.

About Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar is an official remake of the 2015's Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar. Tamannaah plays Chiranjeevi’s romantic interest in the film while Keerthy Suresh plays the role of his sister. Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year.

