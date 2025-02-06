Allu Aravind REVEALS his ‘prime motive’ behind approaching SS Rajamouli to direct nephew Ram Charan’s Magadheera

Ram Charan’s 2009 film Magadheera remains one of his classic movies to date. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it went on to become a cult favorite film of the actor's fans. Recently, producer Allu Aravind opened up about an unheard anecdote behind the project.

Speaking with Galatta, Allu Aravind revealed the one prime reason behind approaching a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli to direct his nephew Ram Charan in the movie.

He mentioned that all he ever wanted was to give a big hit to his nephew, whose debut film Chirutha had performed averagely. He mentioned taking all those efforts for Magadheera was a mark of love for Ram Charan.

Allu Aravind said, “I was very keen that my nephew Ram Charan, the first film, has done very average. And the next film, I’m the producer. And I should give a big hit to my nephew. That was the prime motive of going to a good director and spending so much effort. That is my love for him.”

Interestingly, it was quite lately that the senior film producer ended up taking a dig at his nephew Ram Charan’s recent release, Game Changer, which failed to perform at the box office

While speaking at the pre-release event for Thandel, Allu Aravind shared the stage with Dil Raju. As he addressed the gathering, he pointed out and mentioned how the latter had delivered a box office dud with Game Changer by showing a thumbs down gesture.

He had said, “Dil Raju made history recently. One movie of his was like this (gestures down, hinting at Game Changer), while another movie was like this (gestures up, referring to Sankranthi Vastunam). He got raided by the Income Tax (department). A lot happened in a week."