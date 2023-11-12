Allu Aravind sparks angst among Yash fans; asks “Who was Yash before KGF?”

Veteran film producer and father of Nation Award actor Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind has sparked attention from his recent interaction during the teaser launch of the film Kotabommali PS. The producer was asked about how actors hike fees after giving a hit, taking the example of his son Allu Arjun and other actors from his family.

Denying the actor’s remuneration as a hassle, the producer took the example of KGF star Yash due to his widespread success in India after his last film. He asked “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example.”

“Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience.” He added, suggesting that the film’s production made it the huge success it is today.

Allu Aravind’s comment on Yash creates heat

The comment made by Allu Aravind during the event did not sit well with many of the fans of the KGF franchise and the Yash fans as well. The netizens reacted that the producer’s son Allu Arjun was also a small hero not some while ago. One user reacting to this wrote, “Even Allu Arjun was a small hero in tier-2 range, who used to compete with Vijay Devarakonda until his big movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.”

Many are asking how Allu Aravind could make such a comment because many believe that KGF’s success hugely rode on Yash’s performance and his acting was what made KGF special.

See reactions by Yash fans

More about Yash’s Workfront

Even though such a comment by Allu Aravind has sparked debate among the people on the Internet, Yash’s filmography is still going to be strong as it comes along.

The actor who was last seen in the 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2, is said to be joining hands with Mollywood director and former actress Geethu Mohandas for his next film tentatively called Yash19. The filming for his next is said to begin next month in a heavy-on-content action film.

Moreover, Yash is also eyed to play the role of Ravan for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana with director Nitesh Tiwari in the director’s chair. Supposedly, Yash was offered a whopping amount as remuneration as the film will be made on a big canvas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yash being offered whopping Rs 150 crores for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Reports