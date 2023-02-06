Allu Aravind upset with Parasuram for announcing Vijay Deverakonda's VD13 with Dil Raju

According to reports, Allu Aravind is upset with Parasuram for announcing his next with Vijay Deverakonda under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Productions. It is said that the director reportedly took a huge sum from Allu Aravind and also committed to the movie blockbuster film Geetha Govindam's sequel under Geetha Arts. However, as Dil Raju offered double the money to Parasuram, he agreed to do a movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

Allu Aravind and Dil Raju have currently caught the headlines with their recent drama. Since morning, reports were bouts that Allu Aravind has called for a press meet today. However, the press meet got cancelled the last meeting. Now, it is reported that Allu Aravind called for a special meeting to speak about Parasuram and Dil Raju.

Allu Aravind is reportedly upset with Dil Raju's unprofessional behaviour. He is also angry with Dil Raju for stealing a director from his camp without informing him. It is to be noted that Allu Aravind and Dil Raju share a close bond. However, it is also reportedly said that the meeting of Allu Aravind got cancelled last minute as the Producers Council urged him to sort it out personally.

About VD13

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda announced that he is teaming up with his blockbuster film Geetha Govindam director Parasuram Petla again. According to reports, the film was officially launched yesterday, February 5. The makers took to Twitter and shared a candid pic of Vijay, director Parasuram and producer Dil Raju to announce the exciting collaboration and wrote, "Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with the blockbuster combination of The #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda & @ParasuramPetla for our upcoming film. Stay tuned for more updates..."

The makers also cleared the air saying that this wasn't a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but a fresh script.