Allu Aravind wants son Allu Arjun and Ram Charan to collaborate; Says he has registered film title

Allu Aravind said, “I really want to see Ram Charan and Allu Arjun share the screen. I really want to make it happen and I have even registered the title Charan-Arjun and I keep renewing it every year. I am sure that this project will happen in the coming days.”

Multistarrer movies are a visual treat to fans. After blockbusters combos like Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Pawan Kalyan, audiences are hoping for more big multistarrers. Well, star producer Allu Aravind in a chat show revealed that his dream project is a multistarrer film featuring his son Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. The mega cousins in one film will surely be a visual delight and blockbuster duo.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins from the parental side. They are related to each other by mother's side and are grandsons of Allu Ramalingiah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the highly anticipated second installment of Pushpa, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The celebrated star will reprise his character Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, which will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has begun. The makers of the film dropped the first glimpse from the sets to share that the shooting process is progressing at a brisk pace.

Allu Arjun is yet to finalise his next outing after the Pushpa franchise. Allu Arjun also has filmmaker Koratala Siva's film AA21 in the kitty. Announced a while back, the film has not gone on the floors yet.

Ram Charan on Tuesday along with his wife Upasana Konidela and their pet dog Rhyme jetted off to Japan via a chartered flight for the promotions of RRR. The film is set to hit the screens in Japan on Friday, October 21. RRR is also campaigning for Oscars 2022 as the team submitted nominations in 14 categories. He will be next seen in Shankar’s film, RC 15. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has Kiara Advani in the female lead role.

