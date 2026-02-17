Allu Arjun ‘42 Dos and Don’ts’ Controversy: Kaveri Baruah says remarks were made in 'flow of conversation'

Allu Arjun has been at the center of a controversy involving a woman who claimed that the actor’s team presented 42 dos and don'ts to note before meeting the star. While his side vehemently denied any such document being in existence or having been supplied to the people who met him, they also warned of possible legal consequences for fake claims. Now, the woman in question, Kaveri Baruah, has issued an apology on her social media account and revoked her words.

Kaveri Baruah revokes remarks against Allu Arjun

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account on February 17, 2026, Kaveri Baruah shared a note, taking back her words regarding Allu Arjun’s team issuing a 42-point document containing points to consider while being around the megastar. She shared that her words were incorrect and not based on ‘any verified document or factual material’. She went on to clearly deny ever receiving it, "To be clear, no document containing '42 dos and don'ts' was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions."

She added an apology, expressing her remorse over her comments, "I sincerely regret making those statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused.” The lady went on to withdraw her claims and shared that she harbors utmost respect for the 43-year-old, voicing her regret for the inconvenience caused.

Previously, during her appearance on the Sweekriti Talks podcast, she said, “Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’."

The comments were termed ‘baseless and untrue’ by the actor’s camp and emphasized that he always conducts himself with ‘dignity and honor’. The Pushpa 2 star is yet to personally address the claims.

