Allu Arjun after recovering from COVID 19 gets his staff members and their families vaccinated

Allu Arjun recently got recovered from COVID-19. The actor was getting his treatment at home and after 15 days, he tested negative. As the covid cases are rising in the country, the Telugu star is making sure that his staff members above 45 years of age are vaccinated. The Pushpa star has personally overlooked all the arrangements. He also ensured that the process is easy for them. Post his recovery, the first step he took was to get everyone in his family and team who is above 45 age vaccinated.

The Pushpa actor recently took to social media and shared he has recovered well. "Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE," he wrote on social media accounts.

Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

On the work front, AA will be seen in Sukumar's magnum opus titled, Pushpa. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is set to release on August 13, 2021.

