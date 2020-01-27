Allu Arjun aka stylish star with wife Sneha looks striking in gold & black attire by Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla

Known as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun's recent gold and silver traditional look is winning hearts. Bunny looks dashing in a black khadi kurta with gold silver abla from the Abla flower range with an off-white churidar.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film released on January 12 and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Besides his acting, fans of the Tollywood star gush over his experimental style statements. Known as the stylish star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun's recent gold and silver traditional look is winning the hearts. Bunny looks dashing in a black khadi kurta with gold silver abla from the Abla flower range with an off-white churidar.

Allu Arjun AKA stylish star with wife Sneha looks striking in a gold and black ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. We just can't move our eyes off them. He completed his look with Christian Louboutin footwear. Clicked by Indraneel Rathod, we just can't get over the stylish appearance of the Naa Peru Surya actor. While Allu Arjun is looking all stylish, his wife Sneha looks drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished black outfit. The duo makes for a perfect royal pair in this latest picture. Don't you think? Let us know what you think about Allu Arjun's and Sneha adorable picture.

Meanwhile, Bunny has geared up for his next film with director Sukumar. Tentatively titled AA20, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

Revealing about the film, Allu Arjun said in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

