Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon’s picture-perfect moment screams possible collaboration

First-time National Award winners Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, and Alia Bhatt were captured together in a delightful picture worth celebrating. The three talented actors looked radiant flaunting a million-dollar smile on their faces. For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun won the coveted National Award for his impactful performance as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was honored with the Best Actress award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon won the National Film Award for her moving performance in Mimi.

The 69th National Film Awards is what one can undisputedly call a star-studded affair. The biggest stars from across languages assembled to celebrate Indian cinema in the ceremony conducted in New Delhi. One picture from the award ceremony is going viral on social media at the moment. And why would it not? The photograph features the Best Actor and Actress winners of the National awards.

Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon are all smiles as they pose together

Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon recreate the iconic Pushpa pose

A lovely moment from the 69th National Film Awards was when awardees Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun posed together for a selfie. Well, that's not all. The duo recreated the iconic Pushpa Raj pose from Pushpa. Needless to say, this candid moment has got fans excited. Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon were seated together at the awards ceremony, and the delightful selfie of the actors got netizens melting.

Fans are rooting for a possible collaboration between the actors. And let’s hope that they collaborate sooner rather than later.

An accomplished frame to say the least

The glimpses from the latest National Film Awards ceremony have been ruling the internet. In a priceless photograph, the award winners got together to pose for the camera. Mythri Movie Makers took to the X handle and posted a picture of awardees Allu Arjun, Shreya Ghoshal, Kriti Sanon, Devi Sri Prasad, and others. The picture was captioned, "That's what you call an accomplished frame Our pride - the winners from the National Award presentation ceremony."

Certainly, the picture is filled with accomplished faces who deserve to be celebrated. Looking at the glimpses from the 69th National Film Awards, it would not be wrong to say that the ceremony was truly a delight for cinema lovers, as fans got to witness film personalities from across the country under one roof.

