Allu Arjun all set to play the lead in Yatra director Mahi V Raghav's upcoming film?

The latest news update about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun states that he could be roped in to play the lead in the upcoming film helmed by ace south director Mahi V Raghav. The film reportedly is a political drama.
The southern star Allu Arjun who is often fondly known as the Stylish Star of the south film industry, is expected to do a film by director Mahi V Raghav. The ace south director is known for his super hit film called Yatra starring southern megastar Mammootty. The latest news update about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun states that he could be roped in to play the lead in the upcoming film helmed by ace south director Mahi V Raghav. The film reportedly is a political drama, with enough of thrilling moment in it.

The news reports about the Pushpa actor states that he loved the film's script and has reportedly agreed to play the lead character in the Mahi V Raghav directorial. Now, on the work front, the Stylish Star Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the lead character in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The film is helmed by ace south director Sukumar. The first look of the film Pushpa was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back.

The southern star Allu Arjun is seen in a rugged look in the first look poster of Pushpa and the fans and followers of the Duvvada Jagannadham star are very impressed by the film Pushpa's first look poster. The film will also feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. The lead actor is expected to play the character of a smuggler in the Sukumar directorial.  

