Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish & Venkatesh pose happily as Niharika Konidela's wedding festivities begin; See PHOTO

Niharika Konidela’s wedding festivities have already begun and we have already got to see a few of the pictures and videos! The stunning diva is all set to marry her fiancé Chaitanya JV on December 9, 2020. For this, the entire family has already jetted off to Udaipur where the grand wedding takes place. Right from Niharika’s father Naga Babu to Varun Tej, almost everyone is present there. The latest to join the festivities is Allu Arjun and his family.

Bunny has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle that is surely unmissable. He is seen sitting with his brothers Allu Sirish and Venkatesh in what happens to be a candid picture of the three brothers. He also adds an apt caption along with the post that reads, “Allu Brothers.” The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star looks dapper in an all-white outfit. Meanwhile, Allu Sirish also looks dapper in a black leather jacket and matching pants. We also cannot take our eyes off an elated Venkatesh who dons a black sweatshirt and pants.

Check out the picture below:

Moreover, all three of them can be seen donning cool pairs of sunglasses while posing for the candid click. As soon as the South star shared the picture on social media, comments started pouring in from all his ardent fans. Meanwhile, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s pictures from their Sangeet ceremony have already surfaced on social media. The bride-to-be looks ravishing in a blue cutout gown and the latter, on the other hand, looks dapper in an all-white sherwani.

Credits :Allu Arjun Instagram

