Allu Arjun along with other family members celebrates Allu Sirish’s birthday in a low key event; Check PHOTOS

Tollywood star Allu Sirish's birthday was celebrated at his Hyderabad residence, which was attended by his father Allu Aravind and his brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Venkatesh.

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish turned 33 today and the same was celebrated in a low-key event by his family. Photos of the actor along with his family at his Hyderabad residence on his birthday were shared online and they instantly took over the internet. In the photos that surfaced online, we can see Allu Sirish with his father Allu Aravind and brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Venkatesh. Along with the stars, their wives and Allu Sirish’s mother were also seen.

In the photos, it can be seen that the actor had a good time with his whole family cutting a birthday cake. Allu Arjun’s son Ayyan and other kids in the family were also seen in the photos. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Allu Sirish stated that he was fortunate to celebrate his birthday with the whole family. He added that many well wishes and his industry friends wished him over the phone. Thanking everyone for their wishes, he stated that he felt blessed.

Check photos here:

Many Many Happy Returns of the day Siriiiii . You will always be my most favourite baby in the world @allusirish #HBHAlluSirish pic.twitter.com/zKZ55C0wa0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 30, 2020

He wrote, "I'm fortunate to celebrate my birthday with my family in these tough times. So many friends, well-wishers and industry people called and wished me on phone and social media. This made me realise how fortunate I've been to receive all this love. Truly feel humbled and blessed." In the morning, Allu Arjun shared a photo with Sirish while wishing him a happy birthday. He wrote on Twitter, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day Siriiiii. You will always be my most favourite baby in the world (sic)."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×