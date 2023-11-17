Allu Arjun and Allu Arha groove together in unseen PHOTOS from Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding Baraat

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The guestlist for the wedding included quite a few prominent names including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sneha Reddy, Upasana Konidela, Pawan Kalyan, and many more.

As the wedding drew to a close, the star-studded guests started giving fans little sneak peeks into the lavish wedding. In the latest update, Allu Sneha Reddy has taken to social media to share unseen photos from the Baraat ceremony of the wedding. One particular picture that grabbed fans’ attention is a picture of the Pushpa actor breaking a leg with his daughter, Allu Arha to the groovy beats of the Baraat band.

The picture shows Allu Arjun in a traditional white suit, with a messy hairdo, and a pair of black shades that perfectly complemented his look. Little Arha was seen in a pastel lavender dress with floral patterns on it. As for Sneha Reddy, she donned an elegant yellow lehenga that exuded style and grace. She had also neatly tied her hair into a bun, and sported statement jewelry.

Allu Sneha Reddy had also shared an image of her with her husband, and as always they were absolute couple goals!

Sneha Reddy had also shared a picture of her daughter Arha taking care of Rhyme Konidela, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s pet dog, a lovely French Barbet.

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot on November 1st, in the presence of their closest friends and family. The newlyweds had also held a wedding reception in Hyderabad on November 5th which was attended by their friends from the industry, politicians, and other renowned people from Hyderabad. Additionally, the couple have also recently headed to Dehradun for a second reception.

Allu Arjun on the workfront

Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 action drama film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many more in prominent roles. The film was a grand success, and even received two National Awards, for Best Music Direction and Best Acting.

The Bunny actor will next be seen in the sequel of the 2021 film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles from the first part, and also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and more in prominent roles. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Independence Day next year.

