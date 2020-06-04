Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty's Vedam completes a decade; Stylish star pens an emotional note and thanks fans

Allu Arjun also took to Instagram and penned a note as his film Vedam with Anushka Shetty completed 10 years. He also shared a couple of stills from the film on his IG story.

Directed by Krish, Vedam starring Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty and Manoj Manchu has completed a decade of its release. The film hit the screens on 4 June 2010 and fans are celebrating the occasion on social media. Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty's fans are sharing posters and video clips from the film on Twitter. Allu Arjun also took to Instagram and penned a note as the film completed 10 years. He also shared a couple of stills from the film on his IG story.

Taking to Instagram, Bunny wrote, "A Decade of Vedam . I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion . And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support. Spl THANKS to MMKeeravani garu , gyanahekar garu & other technicians . I heart fully thank Arka Media for believing in us . #DECADEOFVEDAM."

Check out Allu Arjun's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, director Sukumar and Allu Arjun's upcoming film has been titled Pushpa. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, fans are eagerly looking forward to Bunny's next film. As Allu Arjun revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Pushpa is going to be one of his best films ever. The actor has promised his fans to surprise with intense and never seen before role in the film.

Also Read: Allu Arjun to resume filming for the Sukumar directorial Pushpa from August?

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×