Allu Arjun and AR Murugadoss to come together for a project post Pushpa?

Allu Arjun is among the top stars of Telugu cinema. He is popular in Kerala as well with fans nicknaming him ‘Mallu’ Arjun. He has many bonafide hits to his name. Bunny was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a monstrous hit, to say the least. He will next be seen in Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, planned as a pan-Indian biggie. Rashmika Mandanna plays the heroine. Now, the buzz is the industry is that Allu Arjun would next join hands with Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who had last directed Rajinikanth in Darbar.

The film in question is said to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations. Though the producer in a recent interview said that he’s joining hands with Allu Arjun, he didn’t divulge information on who the director will be but hinted that it would be a Tamil filmmaker. Thanu and Murugadoss had earlier worked on Thupakki that starred Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and was a blockbuster of a hit.

Several Telugu actors seem to be showing more interest in Tamil filmmakers in recent times. Ram and Lingusamy are coming together for a project. So are Ram Charan and Shankar. The buzz is that since a lot of actors want to go multi-lingual, this seems to be working in their favour. To go for a director and an actor combination that can combine the best of both worlds. Prashanth Neel is another director working with the likes of Junior NTR and Prabhas even as his KGF 2 with Yash is getting ready for release.

