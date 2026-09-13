Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph hold new meeting for next film in Mumbai? Co-writer Arun Anirudhan teases collaboration

Allu Arjun is currently filming for his next release, Raaka, directed by Atlee. As the actor lines up his upcoming projects, it seems that he has held another meeting with director Basil Joseph, which might be for the actor’s 24th movie.

Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph hold new meeting for next film in Mumbai?

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In a series of pictures shared by co-writer Arun Anirudhan, the filmmaker teased a collaboration with Allu Arjun . Spotted in Mumbai, the screenwriter posted, “Iykyk.”

Here’s the update:

For those unaware, there has been ongoing speculation that Basil Joseph will collaborate with Allu Arjun. While the project has not been officially confirmed, it is reportedly expected to go on the floor after the Pushpa star completes Raaka with director Atlee and AA23 (LK07) with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Earlier, there were reports that Basil’s project with Allu Arjun could be the now-shelved Shaktimaan film. However, Minnal Murali co-writer Arun had previously clarified that Shaktimaan was never pitched to Allu Arjun and that the upcoming collaboration, if it materialises, will be an entirely different project.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to make extensive use of CGI and VFX, making it one of the actor’s most technically ambitious projects.

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In the first-look poster, Allu Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar. While the makers are yet to reveal further details, reports suggest that he could portray four distinct characters, with the story exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead. Reports also indicate that Rashmika Mandanna may play a key role, although the makers have not officially confirmed her casting. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s songs and background score.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun will also collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the tentatively titled AA23 . Although the film has yet to go on floors, reports suggest that Lokesh recently conducted a look test, with a behind-the-scenes video expected to be released by the makers soon.

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